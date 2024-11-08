Crisfield Man Sentenced in Wicomico County for False Imprisonment and Assault

A Crisfield man has been sentenced to twenty years in prison for false imprisonment and 2nd degree assault. Wicomico County Circuit Court Judge Matthew Maciarrello sentenced 31 year old Kendall Sneade of Crisfield immediately following his conviction after a two-day bench trial. Sneade was sentenced to 40 years with all but 20 years suspended. Upon his release, Sneade will be placed on five years of supervised probation with special conditions – including GPS monitoring.

According to Court records, in February, Sneade followed a Salisbury University student as she walked to her vehicle in a parking lot – then grabbed her outside of her vehicle. The victim fended him off by kicking, punching and screaming and Sneade left her vehicle. SU Police and Salisbury Police found Sneade in the area and arrested him.