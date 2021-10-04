Cross-Country ‘Mustang Discovery Ride’ Starts At Cape Henlopen State Park

On a recent sunny morning at the beach, two women set off on the ride of a lifetime: the Mustang Discovery Ride, a journey that if completed would take them about 5,000 miles to California.

This is a ride on horseback, not in a classic car.

Lisanne Fear of Wyoming and Hannah Catalino of Montana are trying to draw attention to the plight of the wild Mustang, and the need to get those that are currently in pens adopted. Their mission will be turned into a documentary film and they are providing regular updates via podcast.

They also plan to attend horse-related demonstrations and events along the way, including in Maryland.

(photo courtesy of Mustang Discovery Ride)

Fear and Catalino are hoping to utilize the American Discovery Trail, but early on had no choice but to interact with Delmarva traffic.

(Photo courtesy of Mustang Discovery Ride)

“We wanted to kind of get our riding horses used to traffic so the first couple of days we left our pack horses home,” Fear said. “We are planning to rotate some horses in that we left back home later on down the road, but the horse that I’m on, he’s been great.”

Catalino said during the first couple of days on the roads, she was “white-knuckling it on the rein.”

“The last two days were actually really enjoyable. We were on some country roads. I could actually relax and enjoy the beautiful country that we were riding through,” Catalino added.

(photo courtesy of Mustang Discovery Ride)

“It’s just so important for people to understand the plight that these horses are in, the holding pens, and the more we can do to bring attention to that, the better,” said Julianne Neal, who is producing the documentary about The Mustang Discovery Ride. “The adoptions, the goal is 5,000 miles, 5,000 mustangs.

———————————————————————————————————————————–

For more information, and to follow along:

The Mustang Discovery Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and a wild ride across America to inspire adoptions of living legends. We are working to help people discover how truly incredible these wild horses are, trekking with our favorite companions, 5,000 miles across America to inspire the adoption of 5,000 mustangs.

The Mustang Heritage Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to facilitating successful placements of America’s excess wild horses and burros through innovative programs, events, and education.

The EQUUS Film & Arts Fest highlights and rewards the diverse and creative efforts of those who pay artistic homage to the horse. Every horse has a story, it’s our mission at the EQUUS Film & Arts Fest to share those stories, through film, art and literature.