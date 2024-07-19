UPDATED: CrowdStrike Global IT Outage

The blue screen of death has been seen by many people accessing the internet since Thursday. The issue comes from a content update for Windows hosts from CrowdStrike, which has identified and isolated the issue and says that a fix has been deployed. Mac and Linux hosts are not impacted and CrowdStrike says this is NOT a security incident or cyberattack. Click here for CrowdStrike’s statement.

In Delaware, Governor John Carney says that State of Delaware computer systems have been affected by a worldwide IT outage overnight. Public safety services are operating normally. Please be aware that other State services may experience extended delays while we work to restore service.

DelDOT announces the DMV will be closed today, Friday July 19 due to the outage. Phone service to DMV is also impacted. We are working with our IT team to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

Please be aware that other State services may be experiencing extended delays as well as our IT team works to resolve the issue.

Updates will be provided as soon as they become available. We apologize for any inconveniences and appreciate your patience.

In Maryland, the Maryland Department of Emergency Management has activated the State Emergency Operations Center in response to the statewide Microsoft Outage.

MDEM has increased the State Activation Level (SAL) from NORMAL to PARTIAL effective at 8:00 a.m. today, Friday July 19, 2024.

UPDATED – 12pm: Today, Governor Wes Moore released the following statement on the State of Maryland’s response to the global technology outage involving CrowdStrike software and Microsoft operating systems:

“I have been fully briefed on the global technology outage involving CrowdStrike software and Microsoft operating systems, and I continue to receive regular updates from our state public safety and cybersecurity teams. Our administration is working in close coordination with county and local governments, critical private and nonprofit operations, and all key stakeholders affected by this outage to minimize any disruptions to the Marylanders affected by this global event.

We are closely monitoring outages at major medical systems and state agencies. I want to assure the public that leadership across the State routinely conducts thorough exercises to prepare for an emergency like this one. We are already seeing many impacted systems come back online, and we will continue to provide guidance, coordination, resources, and support to our partners until this issue is fully resolved.



Maryland State transportation systems and Maryland systems at BWI are all working as intended, but specific airlines may have been affected by the incident and travelers should check with individual airlines for updates on any delays or cancellations. Our 9-1-1 networks and first responder systems have remained resilient, and we continue to monitor all systems to ensure they are running at full capacity. And after conducting a full review of all state systems, I am confident we know the issues that need our attention, and we will work continually until all systems are back to normal operations.”