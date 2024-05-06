Cruisin’ Ocean City Event Next Week to Draw Thousands With Significant Police Presence and Impacts to Traffic

The Ocean City, Maryland Police Department is taking all necessary steps to ensure everyone’s safety as thousands of car enthusiasts are expected to visit the resort community next week. From Tuesday, May 14th to Sunday, May 19th, Ocean City will be designated as a Special Event Zone due to the Cruisin’ Ocean City event. The Special Event Zone will reduce the speed limit in the area and increase the fines for any violations. In addition, legislation signed in 2020 will allow for enhanced penalties for specific motor vehicle violations. Like in a construction zone, offenders face increased fines or even arrests in some cases. During this period, drivers in the area should expect to see a significant police presence, as officers from allied agencies will also assist the Ocean City Police Department. The traffic laws will be strictly enforced by officers from the Ocean City Police Department, Maryland State Police, and the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office. Furthermore, high traffic congestion and alternate traffic patterns should be expected throughout the weekend.

Additional Information from the Town of Ocean City:

We urge all spectators to keep the sidewalks clear for pedestrian traffic and avoid encouraging drivers to spin their wheels or perform “burn-outs.” Such actions are not only dangerous but also illegal. Officers will enforce all laws for spectators who incite drivers and enforce the violations with the driver. With high pedestrian traffic expected, we encourage pedestrians to walk smart and always use crosswalks when crossing roadways. Wait for the signal to change, and ensure drivers see you while crossing.

For more information on the Ocean City Special Event Zones, please visit https://oceancitymd.gov/oc/departments/police/special-event-zone/