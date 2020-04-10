Cruisin’ Ocean City postponed until next year over coronavirus pandemic

Cruisin’ Ocean City has been postponed until May 2021 in response to the ongoing threat of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

After careful deliberation, and in following the latest mandates and recommendations from national, state and local authorities, event officials announced Thursday that they are postponing Cruisin’ Ocean City until May 20-23, 2021.

“We welcome participants and visitors from all over the region with many as far away as Florida, Colorado and Canada,” event officials said in a press release. “Given all that is going on around us, we cannot in good conscience risk the health and well-being of our participants, sponsors, spectators, vendors, entertainment, staff, as well as the Ocean City community.”

All pre-registered Cruisin’ Ocean City 2020 participants and spectators will have their registration/tickets automatically transferred to the 2021 event. However, if you would prefer you can have your registration/tickets transferred to the Endless Summer Cruisin event, planned for, October 8-11, 2020.

To do so please call or email our office at 410-798-6304 or infoevent@specialeventpro.com.