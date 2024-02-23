Curfew Check Leads to Arrest of Dover Man on Firearm Charges

Dover Police have arrested a 31-year-old Dover man following a curfew check Thursday night. The investigation began at 10:16 p.m., when the Street Crimes Unit was assisting Delaware Probation and Parole with a curfew check on Lekaro Rembert. During the check, Probation Officers found a loaded .22 caliber rifle and .22 caliber Ruger handgun inside the home. Rembert is prohibited from possessing any firearms or ammunition and he was taken into custody without incident. He is at SCI on $50,000 cash bail on charges that include 2 Counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited and Possession of Ammunition by a Person Prohibited.

