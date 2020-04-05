DAFB Makes Changes to Base Access

In an effort to ensure unit readiness, protect the community and address the COVID-19 threat, Col. Matthew Jones, the 436th Airlift Wing commander, directed new base access procedures.

Effective April 8, 2020, retired military members, their dependents and approved Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC) holders will only be allowed access to the installation on Wednesdays and Saturdays, during which they will have exclusive access to the commissary and pharmacy (once reopened). On these days, retirees, their dependents and VHIC holders will also have shared access to other base facilities, including but not limited to the Base Exchange, shoppette and base post office. This policy does not apply to the housing side of base.

Active-duty members and their dependents will only have access to the commissary on

Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays and access to the pharmacy on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. This group will have access to other base facilities throughout the week.

In accordance with assessments by base public health officials, the pharmacy is expected to reopen April 10. All beneficiaries are highly encouraged to enroll in Express Scripts mail-order pharmacy (https://www.express-scripts.com/) as a precaution.

“We are implementing these changes because we care about all of Team Dover, including our retired military members,” said Jones. “Our military retirees are the longest serving members of Team Dover, and we remain dedicated to honoring their service. In response to this dynamic and ever-changing situation, we must continue to ensure mission readiness while providing for the health and safety of our entire community.”

Dover AFB remains in Health Protection Condition (HPCON) Charlie. Members and

families are encouraged to practice prevention measures already in place, including following strict personal hygiene, social distancing, staying home except for essential errands or work and contacting their healthcare provider if they develop any symptoms consistent with COVID-19, such as fever, coughing and shortness of breath.

For the latest base-specific information, visit www.facebook.com/DoverAirForceBase or www.dover.af.mil/coronavirus. State-specific information can be found at https://de.gov/coronavirus.

If you have additional questions email 436AW.PA@us.af.mil.