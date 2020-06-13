DAFB Moves to Phase 2 of Base Reopening Monday

In conjunction with the state’s reopening plan as well as current local public health conditions, Dover AFB is scheduled to implement Health Protection Condition (HPCON) Bravo and launch Phase 2 of the base reopening plan June 15.

This health protection condition is the most accurate description of the current situation as it

indicates a moderate risk of outbreak and exposure to COVID-19 for base personnel.

In Phase 2 of a three-phase reopening approach, at the discretion of unit commanders, all

members will return to their workplaces, with the exception of at-risk personnel.

Gatherings should be limited to no more than 50 people or no more than 60% of the maximum occupancy, except in large and outdoor venues where social distancing can be maintained.

Base personnel will be required to wear face coverings where social distancing of at least

six feet cannot be maintained, where directed to do so in customer service facilities, and in high traffic areas such as the commissary, base exchange and Express.

Medical screening will be moved from the main gate to the Dover AFB medical clinic. The

medical clinic hours and the pharmacy curbside pick-up procedure will remain unchanged.

The base dining facility, FREDS and Mugs Café will offer limited dining-in options, while

ensuring strict adherence to social distancing requirements. The operating hours of these restaurants will remain the same.

The Eagle Lanes Bowling Alley will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. every day with limited

occupancy and social distancing requirements.

The Oasis Pool is scheduled to reopen later this June while final repairs are being completed

with reduced hours of 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. every day and limited occupancy.

Base playgrounds will remain closed until further notice in accordance with state guidelines.

“Thank you for your diligent efforts to keep our community safe and our global airlift

mission going,” said Col. Matthew Jones, 436th Airlift Wing commander. “We are excited to offer more at our world-class facilities for the Team Dover community. As we progress through this phased approach, please continue the hygiene practices and preventative measures that continue to be effective in our fight against COVID-19.”

For base-specific information about COVID-19, visit www.dover.af.mil/Coronavirus. For

state-specific information about COVID-19, visit de.gov/coronavirus.

For more information call (302) 677-3372, visit the Dover AFB Facebook page at

www.facebook.com/DoverAirForceBase. If you have additional questions, please email

436AW.PA@us.af.mil.