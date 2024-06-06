More than 300 youth anglers turned out on a perfect early summer day June 1st to cast their lines in the 38th annual Youth Fishing Tournament, hosted by the Delaware Natural Resources Police. Today, DNREC announced the tournament winners at Ingrams Pond in Sussex County, Akridge Scout Reservation in Kent County, and Lums Pond in New Castle County, as well as this year’s overall champion. Last year’s winner, Brody Spencer of Dagsboro, now age 12, repeated as tournament champion by catching 5.71 pounds of fish this year in Ingrams Pond in Sussex County.

2024 Youth Fishing Tournament champion Brody Spencer with Cpl. Billy Adkins

(Photo from news.delaware.gov)

Read the full report including the list of names and winners here:

Dagsboro Angler Wins Annual Youth Fishing Tournament Second Year in a Row – State of Delaware News