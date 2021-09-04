Update | Dagsboro-Area Crash Leaves 84-Year-Old Woman Deceased

(Update released Sunday)

Delaware State Police have identified the person who died in a two-vehicle crash near Dagsboro Friday afternoon.

84-year-old Lainegene VanDusen of Millsboro was a passenger in an SUV that was struck by a flatbed delivery truck at the intersection of Nine Foot Road and Hickory Hill Road. VanDusen died at the scene.

According to State Police, the 88-year-old driver of the SUV proceeded into the intersection and the driver of the flatbed truck could not stop in time. The SUV’s driver was seriously hurt, and the other driver received minor injuries.

The cause of the fatal crash is still under investigation.

The investigation into the crash continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit at 302-703-3264 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.

