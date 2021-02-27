Dagsboro Criminal Investigation Results In 3 Arrests

Three people have been arrested on felony charges related to drugs and other offenses following an investigation in the Dagsboro area that lasted several months.

Delaware State Police said a search warrant at the home of 43-year-old Antonio Drummond Jr. turned up some cocaine, marijuana, heroin, more than $44,300 in suspected drug proceeds, several firearms and items of drug paraphernalia.

• Approximately 11.29 grams of cocaine

• Approximately 159.09 grams of marijuana

• Approximately 18.11 grams of heroin

• Approximately 13.951 grams of heroin (1993 bags)

• $44,311.00 in suspected drug proceeds

• (4) 12 gauge shotguns

• (1) muzzle loader

• (1) Colt .25 cal handgun

• Multiple articles of drug paraphernalia

Drummond was taken into custody during a traffic stop, along with a 17-year-old male. Police said 59-year-old Cheryl Drummond was arrested at the home on Dagsboro Road.

Police released these charges against Antonio Drummond:

Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)

5 counts- Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited (Felony)

Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)

Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

2 counts- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

A. Drummond was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $183,400 cash bond.

Cheryl Drummond was charged with:

-maintenance of a drug property.

C. Drummond was released on her own recognizance.

The juvenile suspect was charged with:

2 counts- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)

Possession of Marijuana (Civil Violation)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia



