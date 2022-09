Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire on Helms Landing in Dagsboro. Dagsboro fire crews were called just after 3:40 this morning and found a fully involved single family home. Crews from Frankford, Millsboro, Millville, Roxana, Gumboro, Selbyville and Bethany Beach provided assistance or back up. Reports are that the residents got out of the home safely. The State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating.