Dagsboro Man Arrested For 5th DUI

A Dagsboro man faces his fifth DUI offense after being discovered lying across the front seat of a pick-up truck on Sussex Highway near Bridgeville Highway early Thursday morning.

Delaware State Police said an investigation determined that 56-year-old Maurice Baker swerved while driving before he stopped his vehicle and lapsed into unconsciousness. According to police, .014 gram of heroin was found as Baker was searched.

A computer inquiry revealed that Baker had four previous DUI convictions. After being medically cleared at a hospital, he was charged with 5th Offense DUI of Any Drug, Consumption of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Baker was being held at Sussex Correctional Institution on $6,200 secured bond.