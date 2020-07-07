Dagsboro Man Arrested For DUI, Drug Offenses

A Dagboro man is facing felony charges of driving under the influence as well as drug offenses.

Delaware State Police say troopers responded to reports of a man slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle that was stopped on Swamp Road. A police investigation determined that the driver had been operating the vehicle under the influence.

Also, State Police say a search turned up about 3.7 grams of heroin and a small amount of marijuana consistent with personal use, as well as about 860-dollars in suspected drug proceeds.

38-year-old Richard Zawora was taken into custody without incident, arraigned and was being held on bond.