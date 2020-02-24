Dagsboro man arrested on burglary charges in Ocean View

42-year-old John Huffman, of Dagsboro, DE – Ocean View Police Dept.

A Dagsboro man was arrested on burglary charges after police say he broke into a home in Ocean View.

According to Ocean View Police, on Monday, February 17, officers received reports that a home had been broken into in Woodland Park.

Police arrived and met with the homeowners who said their house was burglarized and that they were missing several hundred dollars worth of loose coins.

On Wednesday, February 12, 42-year-old John Huffman entered the home and stole the coins, according to police. He then drove to a nearby grocery store and deposited the coins into a coin exchange machine.

Huffman had previously done repair work at the victim’s home, police said. He operates an unlicensed handyman service and police encourage anyone who believes they may have been victimized to contact Corporal Brian Caselli of the Ocean View Police Department at 302-539-1111.

Huffman was arrested and charged with burglary 2nd degree, theft under $1500, and failure to have a business license. He was later released on $12,000 unsecured bond.