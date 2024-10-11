Dagsboro Man Charged with Drug Offenses after Search Warrant

October 11, 2024/Mari Lou

mike-bradley-promo

Image courtesy DSP

A Dagsboro man has been arrested after a search warrant was executed at a residence on Dupont Boulevard in Dagsboro on Thursday. The search warrant was obtained after a three-month long investigation on 62 year old John Rickards for a criminal nuisance property as well as manufacturing and distributing illegal narcotics. Police detained nine people who were located on the property including Rickards.

A search of the property led to the discovery of the following items:

  • Approximately 197.02 grams marijuana
  • Approximately 2.03 grams cocaine
  • Approximately 2.85 grams of methamphetamines
  • Approximately 0.12 grams of crack cocaine
  • Drug paraphernalia and digital scales
  • $641 in suspected drug proceeds
  • Stolen John Deere Gator UTV
  • Several stolen power tools

 Four of the nine were charged with misdemeanor offenses and warrants. The others were released. Rickards is charged with multiple offenses:

  • Operating a Clandestine Laboratory (Felony)
  • Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 3 counts
  • Maintaining a Drug Property (Felony)
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 1 (Felony)
  • Receiving Stolen Property over $1,500 (Felony)
  • Receiving Stolen Property under $1,500 – 3 counts
  • Resisting Arrest
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 3 counts
  • Criminal Nuisance – Maintaining a Place for Unlawful Conduct

Rickards was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and is being held at SCI in default of a $59,000 cash bond.

 

jake-smith-promo
Posted in , , , , , , , , , , ,