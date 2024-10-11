Dagsboro Man Charged with Drug Offenses after Search Warrant

A Dagsboro man has been arrested after a search warrant was executed at a residence on Dupont Boulevard in Dagsboro on Thursday. The search warrant was obtained after a three-month long investigation on 62 year old John Rickards for a criminal nuisance property as well as manufacturing and distributing illegal narcotics. Police detained nine people who were located on the property including Rickards.

A search of the property led to the discovery of the following items:

Approximately 197.02 grams marijuana

Approximately 2.03 grams cocaine

Approximately 2.85 grams of methamphetamines

Approximately 0.12 grams of crack cocaine

Drug paraphernalia and digital scales

$641 in suspected drug proceeds

Stolen John Deere Gator UTV

Several stolen power tools

Four of the nine were charged with misdemeanor offenses and warrants. The others were released. Rickards is charged with multiple offenses:

Operating a Clandestine Laboratory (Felony)

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 3 counts

Maintaining a Drug Property (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 1 (Felony)

Receiving Stolen Property over $1,500 (Felony)

Receiving Stolen Property under $1,500 – 3 counts

Resisting Arrest

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 3 counts

Criminal Nuisance – Maintaining a Place for Unlawful Conduct

Rickards was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and is being held at SCI in default of a $59,000 cash bond.