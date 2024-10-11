Dagsboro Man Charged with Drug Offenses after Search Warrant
A Dagsboro man has been arrested after a search warrant was executed at a residence on Dupont Boulevard in Dagsboro on Thursday. The search warrant was obtained after a three-month long investigation on 62 year old John Rickards for a criminal nuisance property as well as manufacturing and distributing illegal narcotics. Police detained nine people who were located on the property including Rickards.
A search of the property led to the discovery of the following items:
- Approximately 197.02 grams marijuana
- Approximately 2.03 grams cocaine
- Approximately 2.85 grams of methamphetamines
- Approximately 0.12 grams of crack cocaine
- Drug paraphernalia and digital scales
- $641 in suspected drug proceeds
- Stolen John Deere Gator UTV
- Several stolen power tools
Four of the nine were charged with misdemeanor offenses and warrants. The others were released. Rickards is charged with multiple offenses:
- Operating a Clandestine Laboratory (Felony)
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 3 counts
- Maintaining a Drug Property (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 1 (Felony)
- Receiving Stolen Property over $1,500 (Felony)
- Receiving Stolen Property under $1,500 – 3 counts
- Resisting Arrest
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 3 counts
- Criminal Nuisance – Maintaining a Place for Unlawful Conduct
Rickards was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and is being held at SCI in default of a $59,000 cash bond.