Dagsboro Man Charged with DUI after Sunday Morning Crash in Ocean View

Ocean View Police were called for a crash on Central Avenue just after 4 Sunday morning and found a heavily damaged Ford Focus that collided with a utility pole. Police say the driver, 42 year old Brandon Bolling of Dagsboro showed signs of impairment and was arrested after he was given an intoxilyzer test. Bolling was charged with DUI and failure to remain within a single lane. Central Avenue was closed for several hours while the damaged utility pole was replaced.