Dagsboro Man Wanted by Bethany Beach Police for Home Improvement Fraud
January 9, 2025/
The Bethany Beach Police Department needs your help in locating 26-year-old Dylan Crew of Dagsboro. Crew has been known to operate under the business name of “Coastline Contractors Group.” Crew currently has four active warrants for his arrest in Delaware. He is wanted by the Bethany Beach Police Department to answer to the following charges:
-Home Improvement Fraud $100,000 or Greater (Class B Felony)
-Theft $1500 or Greater, Victim is 62 Years or older (Class F Felony)
Anyone with information about Crew’s location, information related to this incident, or other criminal activity is asked to contact the Bethany Beach Police Department at 302-539-1000.
or email molly.ryan@cj.state.de.us (ref complaint #78-24-1478).
Dylan Crew