Dagsboro Police Make Arrest after Traffic Stop on Friday

A traffic stop by Dagsboro Police on Friday ended in the arrest of a 24 year old man on multiple offenses. The traffic stop led to the arrest of Brandon Jones for possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of drugs and traffic offenses.

Jones was arrested without incident and brought before the Justice of the Peace Court 2. He is charged with the following:

Manufacture/ Deliver Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity (Felony) x 2

Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity (Felony) x 2

Receiving Stolen Property Over $1,500 (Felony)

Driving Without a Valid License (Misdemeanor)

Jones was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $202,050 cash bail.