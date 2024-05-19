Dali Re-float to Begin Sunday – Transit Away from Key Bridge Collapse Site Early Monday Morning

Sunday morning haze at the Port of Baltimore Key Bridge collapse site – as the Dali waits for re-floating and transit to a local marine terminal / From the Port of Baltimore Key Bridge Cleanup livecam

Unified Command expects to re-float and transit the Dali from it’s location at the Key Bridge collapse to a local marine terminal Monday morning. To re-float the vessel – it will be prepared at 2am – so that the Dali can catch peak high tide just before 5:30am for a controlled transit. Actual work to re-float the Dali will begin around midday today(Sunday). Once the Dali is free of the bridge collapse site – up to five tugs will escort the vessel to the new location.

