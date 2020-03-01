Dam & Fishing Access at Records Pond in Laurel to Close Monday till Spring 2021

Image courtesy DelDOT

The dam and fishing access areas at Records Pond in Laurel will close on Monday through spring of 2021 – also Willow Street will be closed during the construction period. DelDOT will begin reconstruction of the dam to improve safety. The dam is ranked #2 out of 41 state regulated dams on the prioritization list. Boaters will still have access as the boat ramp on Route 13 will remain open – however boaters are advised to keep clear of the dam construction area. They should also expect the water level in the pond to be lower during the construction – which could affect boat launching and use.