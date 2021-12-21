DART Adjusts Services For Holidays

DelDOT and DART have released schedule updates for the Christmas and New Year’s Day weekend:

Reduced “Holiday” Service would be offered in New Castle County on Routes 2, 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, 10, 11, 13, 14, 15, 25, 28, 31, 33, 40, 44, 46, 47, 54, 55, 64 and 301 operating its Saturday schedule, on Christmas Eve, Friday, December 24 and New Year’s Eve, Friday, December 31. Routes 18, 20, 35, 37, 42, 43, 51, 52, 53, 63, and 302 would not operate. In Kent County & Sussex County, routes would be operating its Saturday schedule, on December 24 and December 31. All trips in New Castle and Sussex County would end around 8:00 PM. On Christmas Eve, SEPTA Wilmington/Newark Line train will operate regular weekday service and on New Year’s Eve service will run on a Saturday schedule.

Christmas Day, Saturday, December 25, 2021 and New Year’s Day, Saturday, January 1, 2022 – DART statewide services, both fixed route and paratransit, will not operate. On Christmas, SEPTA Wilmington/Newark Line train service will operate seven trains on a two-hour schedule. The first train departs Wilmington at 9:36 AM and the last train will depart at 9:36 PM; the first train to arrive in Wilmington from Philadelphia will be at 9:15 AM and the last arrives at 9:15 PM. On New Year’s Day SEPTA will operate on a Saturday schedule. View www.septa.org for details.

The Delaware Transit Corporation, a subsidiary of the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT), operates DART First State. For more information, please visit www.DartFirstState.com or call 1-800-652-DART. Real-Time Bus Information and DART Pass, the mobile fare payment option, are both available on the free DART Transit App (iOS and Android).