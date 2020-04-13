DART Announces Service Changes after Public Hearing Workshops

After statewide Public Hearing Workshops, DART listened to its riders and the public, and as a result, changes were made to the original proposal. The “Bold type” indicates a change from or an addition to the original proposal based on public comments. New schedules will be available online and on buses in early May.

The approved service change is planned to go into effect on May 17, 2020; however, based on details of Governor Carney’s Emergency Declaration, DART may continue operating a Reduced Service level based on the new May service changes.

SUSSEX COUNTY

Schedule times will be adjusted on some routes to improve on-time performance and connections.

Seasonal Beach Bus Service – DART’s daily Beach Bus service is planned to go into effect on May 18, 2020; however, based on details of Governor Carney’s Emergency Declaration, the start date may be delayed further into the summer. The service has been extended later, ending on September 20. Rehoboth Park & Ride will now offer free parking, parking at Lewes Transit Center (LTC) remains free; bus fare paid upon boarding at both locations.

201 Red Line: Service between LTC and Rehoboth operates every 10-30 minutes depending on time of day, approximately 5:30 AM to 3 AM.

203 Orange Line: Service between LTC and Dewey operates every 30 minutes from 8:30 AM to 2 AM

204 Yellow Line: Service between LTC and Downtown Lewes/Ferry Terminal operates every 30 minutes from 6 AM to 2 AM. The last bus departs the Ferry Terminal at 9:06 PM.

206 Green Line: Service between LTC and Georgetown operates eight Sunday trips between 7 AM and 12 AM, in addition to its regular weekday/Saturday service.

208 Blue Line: Service between Rehoboth Park & Ride, Dewey, Bethany, and Ocean City, MD operates approximately every 2 hours, 7:45 AM to 2:25 AM.

215 Purple Line: Service between Rehoboth and Long Neck/Millsboro operates 11 trips to Millsboro, 10 trips to Rehoboth from 5:30 AM to 12:45 AM.

305 Magenta Line: Service between Wilmington Transit Center, Christiana Mall, Odessa Park & Ride (Middletown), Scarborough Road Park & Ride (Dover), LTC and Rehoboth Park & Ride operates 3 round trips on Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays, with an added stop at the new South Frederica Park & Ride along DE 1.

Intercounty

Schedule times on some routes will be adjusted to improve on-time performance and connections.

Route 301 (and former Route 45) & New Route 311: Proposal rejected to merge existing Route 45 trips into Route 301, and to create a New Route 311 Express service, due to lack of public support and comments. Proposal did not adequately address customer needs and transfer connections. Additionally, the proposal was tabled to allow more time to solicit public comments and conduct research. Service will be retained for both Routes 45 and 301, with minor time and routing adjustments. Routes 45 and 301 will enter Wilmington via 1-495 and Walnut St. instead of using Maryland Ave. and Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. Route 311 will not be implemented at this time.

Route 307: Route will be extended to serve the new South Frederica Park & Ride along DE 1.