DART Announces Winners of 20th Annual Statewide Transit Poster Contest

Grand Prize Winning Poster Contest Entry – 8th Grader, Jeremiah Hagans, Millsboro Middle School

DART announced the winners of its 20th Annual Statewide Transit Poster Contest. Six winners will receive prizes from DART and its Business Partners.

Over 100 students from schools and/or after-school programs statewide participated in the contest, showcasing their vision of this year’s theme, “Stuff The Bus, 25th Anniversary Logo Challenge!” Students were encouraged to visit our “Stuff The Bus” webpage where they could become more informed about the annual food-drive event and how DART supports the Food Bank of Delaware. Students from 6th through 12th grade were invited to participate. A First Place Winner from each participating grade was chosen along with an overall Grand Prize Winner.

“We were eager to review the entries since this year’s theme combines two of our great traditions, the Annual Poster Contest and Stuff The Bus, all while introducing students to public transit,” said DTC’s Chief Executive Officer, John Sisson.

This year’s Grand Prize Winner is Jeremiah Hagans, an 8th Grader from Millsboro Middle School. Jeremiah’s artwork will be placed on all DART buses statewide and will be placed in several public buildings for thousands to see and appreciate. His poster will also be featured on DART’s website, DartFirstState.com, the Heart of DART Happenings, in other business partners’ publications, on DART’s Social Media, and featured as the official logo for DART’s 25th Annual “Stuff The Bus” event, in November.

The 1st Place Winners are Jack Hill, 6th Grade at Shue-Medill Middle School, Mrs. Harrison-Dixon; Natalia Maldonado, 7th Grade at Talley Middle School, Mrs. Conklin; Jeremiah Hagans, 8th Grade at Millsboro Middle School, Mrs. DeGregory; Alejandra Torres, 10th Grade at Delcastle Technical High School, Mr. Rykaczewski; Yushiya Thomas, 11th Grade at Delcastle Technical High School, Mr. Rykaczewski; Curtis Lavigne, 12th Grade at Networks School, Mrs. Lowkey. All first-place winners will receive prizes from DART.