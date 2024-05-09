DART Announces Winners of the Annual Statewide Transit Poster Contest

DART announced the winners of their Annual Statewide Transit Poster Contest. Seven winners were selected and received prizes from DART and its Business Partners. More than 85 students from schools and/or after-school programs across the state enthusiastically participated in the contest, each presenting their unique interpretation of this year’s theme, “The Colors of Travel”. DART passionately encouraged students to embrace the chance to capture the essence of their daily journeys. The contest invited students from 6th to 12th grade, crowning a First Place Winner from each grade level and ultimately selecting an outstanding Grand Prize Winner. This year’s Grand Prize Winner is 11th Grader Cailyn Pan from the Charter School of Wilmington. 12th Grader at Sussex Central High School– Yazline Carrera Loor–received a first-place vote. All first-place winners will receive a prize from DART. You’ll find a list of the first-place winners at talkofdelmarva.com.

Additional Information from DART First State:

This year’s Grand Prize Winner is 11th Grader Cailyn Pan from the Charter School of Wilmington. Cailyn’s artwork will be placed on all DART buses statewide and will be placed in several public buildings for thousands to see and appreciate. Her poster will also be featured on DART’s website, DartFirstState.com, the Heart of DART Happenings employee newsletter, in other business partners’ publications, and on DART’s social media platforms.

The 1st Place Winners are:

6th Grade, Bhavya Sri Kautharapu, Conrad School of Science, Ms. Malen;

7th Grade, Saanvi Kautharapu, Cab Calloway School of Arts, Ms. Ostafy;

8th Grade, Anusha Sarwardi, Alfred G. Waters Middle School, Ms. Labanda,

9th Grade, Kinnret Joseph, MOT Charter High School, Mr. Piser;

10th Grade, Charlie Dolbow, Delcastle High School, Mr. Rykaczewski;

11th Grade, Cailyn Pan, the Charter School of Wilmington, Ms. Fenimore; and…

12th Grade Yazline Carrera Loor, Sussex Central High School, Ms. Rust.