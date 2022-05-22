DART Beach Bus Begins Service Monday

Dump the pump, bypass the traffic congestion, ditch the parking fees and DART to the beach! The 2022 summer beach season is right around the corner; DART’s daily Beach Bus service will be on the road ready to provide a convenient, safe and clean ride to visitors and residents. On Monday, May 23, buses will start running frequently from early morning to late at night, 7 days a week, until September 11. The routes serve Rehoboth Beach and the Boardwalk, Lewes, Long Neck, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach, South Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island, Ocean City, Maryland, Millsboro and Georgetown. All buses are cleaned daily, and hand sanitizer is available onboard the bus for riders. In addition, buses are ADA accessible and equipped with bike racks.

John Sisson, DTC’s Chief Executive Officer, stated “As we move out of the pandemic, I know people are excited to travel to our beautiful resort towns and enjoy our wonderful beaches. DART’s Beach Bus service offers a safe, fast, and convenient way to travel around our beach towns. Compared to the high price of gas and parking, our $2 one-way ride, $4 daily pass, or $16 7-day pass helps you save money too.”

Visitors and residents are encouraged to use one of DART’s Park & Ride lots. The Lewes Park & Ride is located at 17616 Coastal Highway, just south of Five Points. The Rehoboth Park & Ride is located off DE 1 at 20055 Shuttle Road, just north of the entrance to Rehoboth Avenue. The parking is free at both lots, and the bus fare is paid upon boarding. The one-way cash fare is $2 or ride all day with a Daily Pass for $4. Students pay $1 (cash only) and there’s also a 20-Ride Ticket for $26. Frequent riders may choose to purchase a 7-Consecutive Day Pass for $16 or a 30-Consecutive Day Pass for $60.

DART’s Beach Connection, Route 305, starts on Saturday, May 28, providing a relaxing and stress-free ride from Wilmington to Rehoboth Beach on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays through September 5, with stops at the Wilmington Transit Center, Christiana Mall, Odessa Park & Ride in Middletown, Scarborough Road Park & Ride in Dover, South Frederica Park & Ride, the Lewes and Rehoboth Park & Rides. One-way cash fares are $6 from Wilmington, Christiana Mall and Odessa, and $4 from Dover and South Frederica. Riders traveling from New Castle County are encouraged to buy a 3-Zone Daily Pass for $10 and from Kent County a 2-Zone Daily Pass for $8. The Daily Passes can also be used on all Beach Bus services, once at either of the Park & Rides. The Beach Connection is a comfortable motor coach offering 45 seats, 2 wheelchair positions, along with under coach storage compartments for beach gear and luggage.

With the free DART Transit app, riders can plan their trip, view bus stops, get real-time bus information, and track the bus along its route. And, for faster boarding and convenience, riders can pay their fare with DART Pass, our contactless mobile payment app.

DART’s Get A Job/Get A Ride program provides new employees, seasonal and year-round free transportation to/from work during their first month of a new job. The program is open to all businesses within Delaware that are designated as a GaJ/GaR partner. For more details and to register, visit DelawareCommuteSolutions.org/get-a-job-get-a-ride.

The Delaware Transit Corporation, a subsidiary of the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT), operates DART First State. For more information, please visit www.DartFirstState.com or call 1-800-652-DART. Real-Time Bus Information and DART Pass, the mobile fare payment option, are both available on the free DART Transit App (iOS and Android)