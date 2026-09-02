DART Bus Crash Under Investigation

A DART bus crashed into a retaining wall at the Rehoboth Beach traffic circle early Wednesday morning. The crash occurred at approximately 2:34 a.m. at the circle on Rehoboth Avenue. There were no passengers aboard the bus at the time of the crash. The driver may have suffered a medical emergency prior to the collision. The incident remains under investigation. DART operates Beach Bus service into downtown Rehoboth Beach, including service along Rehoboth Avenue.