DART Bus Service Suspended in Kent and Sussex Counties on Jan. 3

January 3 – DART Bus services in Kent and Sussex Counties will be suspended as follows:

Route 101: last roundtrip leaves Dover Transit Ctr at 3:10 PM

Route 104: last roundtrip leaves Dover Transit Ctr at 3:05 PM

Route 105: last roundtrip leaves Dover Transit Ctr at 3:00 PM

Route 107: last roundtrip leaves Dover Transit Ctr at 2:30 PM

Route 108: last roundtrip leaves Dover Transit Ctr at 3:00 PM

Route 109: last roundtrip leaves Dover Transit Ctr at 2:35 PM

Route 112: last roundtrip leaves Dover Transit Ctr at 3:00 PM

Route 117: last roundtrip departs Camden Walmart at 1:33 PM

Route 120: last roundtrip departs Scarborough Rd. Park & Ride at 3:02 PM

Route 201: last roundtrip departs Lewes Transit Center (LTC) at 4:30 PM

Route 204: last roundtrip departs LTC at 4:35 PM

Route 206: last roundtrip departs Georgetown Transit Hub at 4:15 PM

Route 210: last roundtrip departs Milford Super Walmart 2:45 PM

Route 212: last roundtrip departs Georgetown Transit Hub at 1:33 PM

Route 215: last roundtrip departs Rehoboth at 3:19 PM

Route 301: last northbound trip departs Dover at 3:05 PM, last southbound trip departs Wilmington at 4:15 PM

Route 302: last southbound trip departs Newark at 3:00 PM, last northbound trip departs Dover at 5:05 PM

Route 303: last trip departs Dover Transit Ctr at 2:41 PM

Route 307: last trip departs Lewes at 1:09 PM

DART Connect: last pick up at 4:00 PM

New Castle County bus services will continue to operate with delays.

Riders can call 1-800-652-3278 for further details or download the free DART Transit app for real-time bus information.