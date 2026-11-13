DART Connect-Seaford Service Begins Monday

On Monday, November 16th, DART Connect-Seaford service will begin. This is an on-demand microtransit service designed to deliver convenient, low-cost mobility across the Seaford area. This replaces traditional fixed routs with modern, shared-ride transit. Launched as a pilot program in 2021 In Georgetown and Millsboro, Newark joined in 2023. On-demand microtransit utilizes smaller, fully accessible vehicles, equipped with bike racks, to provide shared rides typically within 15 minutes of a request. DART Connect – Seaford will operate on weekdays, Monday through Friday, from 6:00 AM to 8:00 PM. The cost of riding is the same as the regular bus fare.

Additional information from DART:

Backed by strong partnerships across the healthcare, logistics, and education sectors, DART Connect provides accessible first- and last-mile connections—linking riders directly to jobs, medical appointments, and fixed-route transit. On-demand microtransit utilizes smaller, fully accessible vehicles, equipped with bike racks, to provide shared rides typically within 15 minutes of a request.

DART Connect – Seaford will operate on weekdays, Monday through Friday, from 6:00 AM to 8:00 PM. The cost of riding is the same as the regular bus fare: $2.00 per ride ($0.80 for reduced fare), payable via cash or DART Pass mobile payment. Customers can book DART Connect on-demand, anywhere within the service area of Seaford, by using the DART Transit app, dialing 1-800-652-DART (Option 3), or online with the DART Connect Portal at https://dartfirststate.com/Programs/dartconnect/

“The new DART Connect service in Seaford meets one of our goals set forth in our DART Reimagined transit study to expand public transportation in this community and meet customers where they are,” said Secretary of Transportation Shanté Hastings.

Transit needs to evolve, and our services must evolve with them. Today, we are taking a major leap forward by replacing that fixed hourly route with a modern, flexible, on-demand microtransit service tailored to how people actually live, work, and move today”, stated Lilia Montoya, Chief Executive Officer of Delaware Transit Corporation.

“I’m excited to see DART Connect come to Seaford. For many residents, transportation can be one of the biggest challenges to accessing services, employment, healthcare, and everyday necessities. This new option will help connect people to the places they need to go quickly, conveniently, and affordably,” said Mayor Matt MacCoy.