DART First State to Run Regular Sunday Schedule

DART First State services, both fixed route and paratransit, will operate on a regular Sunday schedule, along with the 305 Beach Connection and Beach Bus services.

DART’s 305 Beach Connection provides a relaxing ride from Wilmington to Rehoboth Beach on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays through September 6. Fares are $2 per zone; the one-way cash fare is $6 from Wilmington and Middletown, $4 from Dover and Frederica. Riders are encouraged to buy a 3-Zones Daily Pass for $10, which can also be used on all Beach Bus services, once at either of the Park & Rides.

The Beach Bus service operates 7 days a week, until September 12, with service to Rehoboth Beach and the Boardwalk, Lewes, Long Neck, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach, South Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island, Ocean City, MD, Millsboro and Georgetown.

Download the DART Pass mobile payment app for quick, contactless and cashless fare payment. For real-time bus information, try the DART Transit app.

SEPTA’s Wilmington/Newark Line will operate on a Sunday schedule;. Train 235 will depart center city Philadelphia after the fireworks.

Monday, July 5, 2021 – DART Routes 2, 4, 5, 6, 13, 15, 33 and 40 will operate on a Sunday schedule, Route 47 will operate on its Saturday schedule, and Paratransit will operate complimentary ADA-only service.

SEPTA’s Wilmington/Newark Line will operate on its regular weekday service.