DART First State Will Halt Sussex County Operations at 6pm

Due to the incoming winter storm; Please check Dartfirststate.com frequently for updates on delays/detours.

New Castle County: All service plans to operate as scheduled with possible delays and detours, with the exception of Route 301 and Route 302 which will not operate evening trips (see below for specific trip times). Paratransit is scheduled to operate normal service, providing neighborhoods are accessible.

Kent County and Sussex Counties: Bus service will stop operating at approximately 6 PM for Sussex County and 6:30 PM for Kent County (see below for specific trip times). Paratransit services will stop running at 6 PM for both Kent and Sussex Counties; Road conditions will be assessed in the morning.

Last Trip Departures are from Dover Transit Center and/or Lewes Transit Center unless otherwise noted:

Route 101 – 5:10 PM

Route 102 – 5:00 PM

Route 104 – 5:05 PM

Route 105 – 5:27 PM

Route 107 – 4:30 PM

Route 108 – 5:00 PM

Route 109 – 5:05 PM

Route 112 – 5:00 PM

Route 117 – 4:22 PM; 5:33 PM Camden Walmart

Route 201 – 5:54 PM from Rehoboth Avenue at Boardwalk

5:55 PM from Lewes Transit Center

Route 204 – 5:35 PM from Lewes/Cape May Ferry

Route 206 – 5:12 PM from Georgetown Hub

5:12 PM from Lewes Transit Center

Route 210 – No change will be running regular schedule

Route 212 – 4:35 PM from Rite Aid/Delmar

4:47 PM from Georgetown Hub

Route 215 – 5:27 PM from Church Street at Burton Village

5:45 PM from Mid-Sussex Shopping Center

Route 301 – Departing Wilmington 4:45 PM / Departing Dover 6:13 PM

Route 302 – 4:00 PM – with a return trip from Odessa Park & Ride – 5:13 PM

Route 303 – 4:38 PM Dover Transit Center

4:40 PM Georgetown Hub

Route 307 –Departs the Dover Transit Center – 4:00 PM and leaves Lewes at 5:20 PM arrives Dover at 6:22 PM

DART Connect – Georgetown/Millsboro: Service will not make any trips after 6 PM.

Flex Route 903 – Seaford: Service will not make any trips after 6 PM.

Please check DartFirstState.com for any service disruptions/updates or download the free DART Transit app for real-time bus information. DART riders can also subscribe to Rider Alerts and DART news at Delaware Notification Service (find DART under DelDOT). Please use caution getting to bus stops due to potentially slippery conditions; please have driveways and sidewalks cleared for your safety and the safety of our Paratransit Operators

For SEPTA Wilmington/Newark Line service status, please view SEPTA’s website at septa.org.

Cecil Transit services, please view www.ccgov.org/government/community-services/cecil-transit for updates.

For Amtrak, please view https://www.amtrak.com/alert.html for updates.