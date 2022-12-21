DART Holiday Service

Christmas Eve, December 24, 2022 and New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2022 – DART will operate regular Saturday services statewide. SEPTA Wilmington/Newark Line train will also operate regular Saturday service.

Christmas Day, December 25, 2022 and New Year’s Day, January 1, 2023 – DART statewide services, both fixed route and paratransit, will not operate. On Christmas Day, SEPTA Wilmington/Newark Line train service will run a Holiday schedule, operating eight trains every two hours. Please view Holiday Schedule for details. On New Year’s Day, SEPTA will operate regular Sunday service.

Monday, December 26, 2022 and Monday, January 2, 2023 – DART New Castle County Routes 2, 4, 5, 6, 13, 15, 33, 40, and 64 will operate on a Sunday schedule, with Route 47 operating a Saturday schedule. Kent County Routes 101, 104, 105, 108, 109, 112 and 120 will operate on a Saturday schedule. Sussex County Routes 201, 204, 206, 212 and 215 will operate on a Saturday schedule. All trips in Sussex County will end around 8 PM.

The Delaware Transit Corporation, a subsidiary of the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT), operates DART First State.