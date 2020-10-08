DART Hosts Community Conversations Today In Lewes

What is your experience with public transportation? What would you like to see happen?

Delaware Transit Corporation, operator of DART services, is hosting community conversations outdoors to highlight upcoming service changes, a fare update that is scheduled in February, and other transit-related concerns.

DART is planning to introduce a student fare, a 20-ride ticket and will reduce prices for some pass packages, but DART cards eventually will be discontinued.

The community conversations take place today (Thursday) at the Lewes Transit Center, 17616 Coastal Highway at 10:00 a.m. and again at 4:00 p.m.