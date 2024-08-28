DART Labor Day Service Information

DART has announced information regarding its Labor Day Service. DART’s Beach Bus Service and Route 305 Beach Connection will operate. All other fixed route and paratransit services will not operate. Monday, September 2nd is the last day of service for the seasonal Route 305 Beach Connection; however, the Beach Bus Service will continue to operate daily through September 8th, with service to Rehoboth Beach and the Boardwalk, Lewes, Long Neck, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach, South Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island, Ocean City, MD, Millsboro and Georgetown.

DART will offer bus service in New Castle County on Routes 2, 4, 5, 6, 9, 13, 15, 33, 40, 42, and 64 operating on a Sunday schedule. Paratransit service will operate complimentary ADA-only service.

SEPTA’s Wilmington/Newark Line will operate a Sunday schedule on Labor Day. See Schedule here.

