DART Launches its Annual Poster Contest

Open to school-age children in Grades 6 through 12, Dart’s Annual Poster Contest is designed to encourage students to learn more about public transportation and its benefits, as well as the chance to see their artwork featured by DART in various advertisements, promotions, and/or displays. Interested schools are being asked to conduct the contest within the appropriate grade levels at the school and forward the entries to DART for judging. Individuals who wish to enter apart from their school may do so as long as they are in Grades 6 through 12. Submissions for this year’s poster contest will be accepted through March 25th. “The Colors of Travel” is the theme for DART’s Annual Poster Contest. Students are encouraged to seize the opportunity to capture the experiences from their daily travels.

Additional Information from DART:

Posters must be submitted by March 25, 2024, to DART Poster Contest; Marketing Dept.; 900 Public Safety Blvd. Dover, DE 19901. Prizes and certificates will be provided by DART and its business partners. For details and contest instructions, please call 302-760-4829, or visit DART’s website at DartFirstState.com.