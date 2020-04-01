DART limiting number of passengers on buses to ensure social distancing

DART will institute additional safety measures to ensure social distancing on all of its buses in response to the coronavirus pandemic in Delaware.

As of Thursday, April 2, DART will limit the number of passengers allowed on each bus at any given time, based on bus seating capacity.

Passenger boardings will be through the rear door with fares waived, officials announced Wednesday. Riders needing boarding assistance will be allowed to continue boarding through the front door.

In order to accommodate riders, DART will operate additional timing buses, as well as have additional operators on standby.

If you are feeling sick, please do not visit public facilities and avoid public transportation. For more information on the state’s response to the Coronavirus, visit de.gov/coronavirus.