DART Makes Schedule Adjustments For Labor Day

DART will operate its Beach Bus service and Route 305 Beach Connection 305 Beach Connection Labor Day, with complimentary ADA-only service for paratransit. Other fixed routes and paratransit will not operate on the holiday.

Today is the final service day of the Route 305 Beach Connection, but the Beach Bus Service will continue to operate until September 12th, with service in Delaware beach communities, Ocean City, Millsboro and Georgetown.

Additional information from DART is contained below:

SEPTA’s Wilmington/Newark Line will operate its weekend schedule on Labor Day. See Schedule here.

To promote the use of contactless, cashless fare payments using the DART Pass mobile payment app. For additional information on DART’s services, visit https://www.dartfirststate.com/ or please call 1-800-652-3278. With the free DART Transit app, riders can plan their trip, view bus stops, get real-time bus information, and see where the bus is along its route.

Riders must wear face coverings when riding any DART bus, Fixed Route or Paratransit. Those not wearing face coverings will not be permitted to board the bus. Children 12 years and under are not required to wear a face covering nor are individuals who are unable to wear a face covering due to a medical condition; children ages 2 and under must not wear them.

The Delaware Transit Corporation, a subsidiary of the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT), operates DART First State. For more information, please visit www.DartFirstState.com or call 1-800-652-DART. Real-Time Bus Information and DART Pass, the mobile fare payment option, are both available on the free DART Transit App (iOS and Android).