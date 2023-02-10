DART Proposed Changes to Statewide Bus Services – Public Workshop Tuesday, Feb 14

DART will hold a public meeting Tuesday from 1 to 3pm at the Georgetown Public Library on West Pine Street. DART wants to hear your comments and input on proposed changes to its Statewide Bus Services – which are to become effective on May 21st. Tuesday’s meeting is the only Sussex County meeting and there are several Sussex and Intercounty changes that are proposed. There are other options if you can’t make the workshop – a recorded presentation is available online as well as at the Lewes Transit Center and Georgetown Public Library.