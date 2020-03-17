DART Reducing Transit Operations Beginning March 18

Due to the presence of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Delaware, business closures, reductions in staffing and lower ridership levels, effective Wednesday, March 18, DART public transit services will operate on the following reduced service schedule until further notice. On weekdays, regular fixed route services will operate on a Saturday service schedule statewide, with additional service on Routes 15, 18, 43 and 301. DART’s regularly scheduled weekend service will operate normal service levels. For specifics, please visit www.DartFirstState.com.

In addition, Customer Service call center hours will be reduced to Monday through Friday, 8 AM to 5 PM. Riders can view real-time bus information by downloading the DART Transit app. All DART ticket stores will be closed until further notice starting on Wednesday, which includes the stores at 718 N. Market St., Amtrak Station, at DART Administration Buildings in Dover and Wilmington, and at the Lewes Transit Center. DART fares and passes can be purchased through DART Pass mobile payment app, online, or by paying cash on the buses. A list of other sales locations is available at Ticket Outlets.

Statewide Paratransit services will continue to operate normal hours, as will the Reservations call center.

To support Delaware Public Schools, DART is offering students free bus rides on regularly scheduled bus routes to access school meal programs weekdays from 10 AM to 2 PM until schools are back in session.

Delaware Transit Corporation (DTC) has implemented several additional measures to clean vehicles and facilities used by the public to help limit the spread of the illness.

For customers who ride our public transit service, all DART buses have and continue to be thoroughly disinfected with vital oxide antimicrobial spraying solution and we are thoroughly cleaning areas of frequent contact to keep our buses as clean as possible.

Our public facilities and lobbies are continually being disinfected including counters, public seating, and door handles.

The safety and well-being of our customers and employees is our top priority. We know the importance of connecting people to their destinations, safely, and efficiently. We are closely monitoring this rapidly evolving situation through Delaware’s Division of Public Health and the CDC to ensure that we have the most up-to-date information to guide our operations.

If you are feeling sick, please do not visit public facilities and avoid public transportation. For more information on the state’s response to the Coronavirus, visit de.gov/coronavirus.