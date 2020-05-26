DART resumes full bus service, fare collection June 1st

DART will resume full-service levels starting Monday, June 1, with the exception of the seasonal Beach Bus services in the resort areas. Front door boardings and fare collection will also be reinstated.

To promote the use of contactless, cashless fare payments using the DART Pass mobile payment app, DART is offering further discounts on Daily, 7-Day and 30-Day passes on the app.

For customers not using the app, DARTCard and Pass Sales will resume at the following DART locations: Wilmington Transit Center, Amtrak Station, DART Administration Buildings in Wilmington and Dover, 718 N. Market Street in Wilmington, Rehoboth Park & Ride, and Lewes Transit Center. See Ticket Sales for other locations.

Paratransit fares will be charged; however, there will be no cash or tickets accepted or handled by the Operator. Customers are encouraged to use DART Pass to pay their fare. Those choosing not to use the fare payment app will be billed for their trips.

The safety and well-being of our customers and employees is our top priority. We know the importance of connecting people to their destinations, safely, and efficiently. DART continues to limit the number of passengers allowed on each bus at any given time, based on bus seating capacity. Riders must wear face coverings when riding any DART bus, fixed route or paratransit.

Those not wearing face coverings will not be allowed to board the bus. Children 12 years and under are not required to wear a face covering nor are individuals who are unable to wear a face covering due to a medical condition; children ages 2 and under must not wear them.

Please practice social distancing when riding, including while waiting at a bus stop with others. Please do not ride the bus if you are sick.

All DART buses continue to be thoroughly disinfected, as well as areas of frequent contact. DART Operators are provided with face masks, gloves and hand sanitizer for their personal use. Our public facilities and lobbies are continually being disinfected including counters, public seating, and door handles.