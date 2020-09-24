DART Revives “Get A Job, Get A Ride” Program

DART is reintroducing its ‘get a job, get a ride’ program, which allows new hires to commute on the bus for free for the first month on the job.

The incentive is open to all businesses that are designated as a partner with Rideshare Delaware. The employer is able to register and receive a 30-day bus pass for a new employee, who can explore transit options and perhaps utilize the Rideshare App.

“The program provides an opportunity for employees to experience riding public transit while developing a habit of clean commuting,” Delaware Transit Corporation Chief Executive Officer John Sisson said.

Studies have shown lack of transportation can be one of the biggest barriers to obtaining employment.