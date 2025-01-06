DART Service Status for Monday, January 6, 2025

Kent and Sussex Counties: All bus services in Kent and Sussex Counties are suspended, including Intercounty service and Paratransit Service, with exception of dialysis trips to open facilities. Please call 911 for all other emergency trips.

New Castle County: Bus service is operating with the following detours/service disruptions; Paratransit service is operating with possible delays:

Route 4: No service to Kynlyn; bus stays on Governor Printz Blvd.

Route 8: No service on 8th or 9th Sts. between Jackson and Lincoln Sts.

Route 10: No service on Edinburgh Dr.

Route 13: No service in Bellefonte or Airport Plaza; bus stays on Dupont Hwy.

Route 14: No service on Bunch Blvd. Moorehouse Dr., Dunleith; bus stays on New Castle Ave.

Route 15: No service in Jefferson Farms or to Hope Center

Route 20: No service on Hickory Hill, Millcreek Road or AI Dupont High School

Route 25: No service in Airport Plaza or Llangollen; bus stays on Dupont Hwy.

Route 46: No service to Odessa/Middletown; service will only operate between Newark and Peoples Plaza

Route 64: No service in Sparrow Run, bus stays on US 40

DART Connect – Newark: Suspended

Please check DartFirstState.com for any service disruptions/updates or download the free DART Transit app for real-time bus information. DART riders can also subscribe to Rider Alerts and DART news at Delaware Notification Service (find DART under DelDOT).

Please use caution getting to bus stops due to potentially slippery conditions; please have driveways and sidewalks cleared for your safety and the safety of our Paratransit Operators

For SEPTA Wilmington/Newark Line service status, please view SEPTA’s website at septa.org

Cecil Transit services are suspended. Please view www.ccgov.org/government/community-services/cecil-transit for updates.

For Amtrack, please view www.amtrak.com/alert/Amtrak-operating-modified-schedule-in-northeast