DART Service Suspended, Local Gov’ts Closed On Thanksgiving

Due to the Thanksgiving Holiday, Worcester County Government offices are closed Thursday and Friday. Libraries and the Worcester County Recreation Center are also closed through Saturday. The Central Landfill and the Berlin, Pocomoke and Snow Hill Home Owner Convenience Centers will reopen Friday.



Rehoboth Beach City Hall offices will be closed Thursday and Friday. City-wide residential trach pick-up resumes Friday.



DART statewide fixed route and paratransit services will not operate on Thanksgiving Day. Regular service will resume on Friday.