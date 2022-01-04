DART Service Update, Tue. Jan. 4th

DART has announced these service updates for Sussex and Kent Counties, and the impact of weather conditions;

Kent County:

Route 104: The 6:30 AM and 7:30 AM trips from Dover Transit Center and the 6:28 AM and 7:28 AM trips from Camden Walmart will not operate.

Route 105: The 6:00 AM, 7:00 AM, 8:00 AM, and 9:00 AM trips from the Dover Airbase Visitor Center and the 6:30 AM, 7:30 AM, and 8:30 AM trips from the Dover Transit Center will not operate.

Route 109: Delayed start – First trip will depart Dover Transit Center at 9:30 AM.

Route 117: PolyTech will not be served as school is closed.

Sussex County:

Route 204: No service to Cape May-Lewes Ferry Terminal until 10 AM.

Route 206: Delayed start – First trip will depart Georgetown Transit Hub at 7:42 AM. Thurman Adams State Service Center and Sussex Correctional Institute will not be served onsite until after 10 AM (please check website for updates).

Route 212: Delayed start – First trip will depart Georgetown Transit Hub at 7:59 AM.

Route 303: Delayed start – First trip will depart Georgetown Transit Hub at 7:30 AM.

DART Connect – Delayed start – First pick up will be at 8 AM.

Flex Route 903 – Delayed start – First trip will depart Seaford Village Shopping Center at 8 AM.

Please check DartFirstState.com for updates or download the free DART Transit app for real-time bus information. DART riders can also subscribe to Rider Alerts and DART news at Delaware Notification Service (find DART under DelDOT).

Please use caution getting to bus stops due to potentially slippery conditions; please have driveways and sidewalks cleared for your safety and the safety of our Paratransit Operators.