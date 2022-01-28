DART Services Wind Down Fri. PM, Will Not Be Available In Sussex, Kent Sat.

The following announcements were provided by DART Friday afternoon:



Due to the major winter storm forecasted to impact our region Friday night into Saturday afternoon please note the following revised modified DART service levels.



Friday, January 28 – Sussex County:

Route 201: Last trip departs the Lewes Transit Center at 7:00 PM. Last trip departs the Rehoboth Boardwalk at 7:31 PM.

Route 204: Last trip departs the Lewes Transit Center at 7:05 PM. Last trip departs the Cape May-Lewes Ferry Terminal at 7:34 PM.

Route 206: Last trip departs the Georgetown Hub at 6:16 PM. Last trip departs the Lewes Transit Center at 7:12 PM.

Route 212: Last trip departs the Georgetown Hub at 5:07 PM. Last trip departs Woodlawn Ave. at State Line Road at 6:45 PM.

Route 215: Last trip departs Church St. and Burton Village Ave. at 5:23 PM. Last trip departs the Mid-Sussex Shopping Center at 6:49 PM.

Route 303: Last trip departs the Georgetown Hub at 5:07 PM (Ends at 8:56 PM back at the Georgetown Hub).

Route 303: Last trip departs the Dover Transit Center at 5:05 PM (Ends at 8:51 back at the Dover Transit Center).



DART Connect and Flex Route 903 will run their regular weekday schedule with DART Connect ending at 8 PM and Flex Route 903 ending at 7:10 PM.



Saturday, January 29

• All Kent and Sussex County Fixed and Paratransit Services are suspended

• Route 301 is suspended

• All tickets stores will be closed

• New Castle County Fixed and Paratransit Services will be evaluated in the morning to determine if it will be safe to run these services



Please continue to check www.DARTFirstState.com for service disruptions and updates or download our free DART Transit app for real-time bus information.



Please use extreme caution during your travels due to forecasted high winds, drifting snow and potential “white out” conditions.



For SEPTA Wilmington/Newark Line service status, please visit www.septa.org.



Other useful links:



Cecil Transit | Cecil County (ccgov.org) for Cecil Transit Route 1-Glasgow Connection & Route 4- Elkton/Newark



www.amtrak.com

AFFECTED ROUTES: 101,102,104,105,107,108,109,112,117,120,201,204,206,210,212,215,301,302,303,307,903F,DC-1