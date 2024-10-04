DART Statewide Bus Service Changes Effective Nov 17

Changes to DART’s Statewide bus service will take effect on Sunday, November 17th. In Sussex County, Route 212 – on-site service to the Georgetown Professional Park will be discontinued due to low ridership. And Route 215 – service after 9:30pm on weekdays and Saturdays will be discontinued due to low ridership. The new route schedules will be available on the DartFirstState.com website by mid-November – and printed pocket schedules will also be available by mid-November.

Additional information from DART First State: The following are the approved changes to be implemented. Modifications to the original proposal are designated in italicized bold text.

SUSSEX COUNTY



The following Routes will have schedule adjustments to improve on-time performance and connections: 212 and 215.

Route 212 – On-site service to the Georgetown Professional Park will be discontinued due to low ridership.

Route 215 – Service after 9:30 PM on weekdays and Saturdays will be discontinued due to low ridership.

INTERCOUNTY

Schedule adjustments on Route 301 to improve on-time performance and connections.

Route 301 – Weekday service to Boyd’s Comer will be reduced to eight trips traveling toward Wilmington, and nine trips traveling toward Dover.

Route 302 – Service will be rerouted through Middletown to serve Broad Street via Catherine and Green Streets. Additionally, weekday service will be improved to operate every 55 minutes, and new Saturday service will be introduced operating four round trips between 8 AM and 6 PM.

KENT COUNTY



The following Routes will have schedule adjustments to improve on-time performance and connections: 105 and 108 on Saturday.

Route 101 – Weekday service after 6:00 PM will be discontinued due to low ridership. Saturday service will end at the Greentree Shopping Center, not serving Dover High School.

Route 105 – Weekday service after 6:00 PM will be discontinued due to low ridership. Saturday service will continue to operate.

Route 108 – Saturday service will continue to operate.

Route 120 (and 302)- The Route 120 will be discontinued due to low ridership and its resources merged with the Route 302, which will continue to serve all Route 120 bus stops. Weekday service on the Route 302 will be improved to operate every 55 minutes, and new limited Saturday service will be introduced on the Route 302 operating four round trips between 8 AM and 6 PM.

Route 210 – Service after 6:00 PM will be discontinued due to low ridership.

NEW CASTLE COUNTY



The following Routes will have schedule adjustments to improve on-time performance and connections: 5, 8, 9, 10, 11, 13, 14, 15, 18, 25, 33, 46, 55, 61 and 64.

Route 10 – Service will be rerouted to serve Basin Road and South DuPont Highway between Reads Way and Wilmington in both directions no longer operating on 1-95, 1-495,Maryland Avenue, and MLK Boulevard.

Route 13 – Most trips currently serving Bellefonte will no longer deviate into the community and instead stay on Philadelphia Pike. On weekdays, 10 trips will continue to serve Bellefonte from Claymont to Wilton and 11 trips from Wilton to Claymont. Seven trips in each direction on Saturdays and four trips in each direction on Sunday will serve Bellefonte. All other trips will remain on Philadelphia Pike.

Route 14 – Weekday service during mid-day hours was improved to more accurately reflect running time, resulting in one additional round-trip with service operating every 60 minutes instead of 70 minutes. In addition, Saturday service was improved to more closely reflect running time resulting in service to operate every 60 minutes instead of every 70 minutes. Saturday service span will operate one hour earlier in the morning and 30 minutes later in the evening to be consistent with other nearby parallel and intersecting routes north and south of downtown Wilmington. Due to scheduling efficiencies, nine additional trips will be operated on Saturday.

Route 15- Two weekday trips to the Creekwood facility will be added between 2:00 PM and 4:00 PM.

Route 20 – The first trip at 6: 10 AM from Hockessin to Wilmington will be discontinued. All other service will continue to operate, with most trips being extended to serve Greenville, along Kennett Pike to A.I. DuPont High School and the James H. Groves Adult High School, off Hillside Road, including two new round trips after 6:00 PM that will offer later bus service for Greenville employees, as well as for students attending evening classes at James H. Groves Adult High School.

Route 25 – Service to the New Castle County Logistic Center, near the Wrangle Hill Park & Ride, will be discontinued due to low ridership. Additionally, a Saturday afternoon trip, departing Miller Road Shopping Center at 4:25 PM will serve the Tybouts Corner Amazon facility.

Route 37 – Route will be discontinued due to low ridership. As an alternative, some Route 46 trips will be extended to Middletown on Saturdays, connecting with Route 301 at the Odessa Park & Ride.

Route 42 – Route will be discontinued due to low ridership. Alternative service to/from Wilmington is available on Routes 33 (at DE 896 & 4 Park & Ride) & 40 (at People’s Plaza).

Route 44 – Route will be discontinued due to low ridership. Alternative service to/from Wrangle Hill Park & Ride and Wilmington serving stops along US 13 Corridor with Route 25. Paratransit trips in a portion of the service area will change from ADA trips to Demand Response trips, resulting in a higher paratransit fare to become effective May 2025.

Route 46 – Saturday service will be extended to Amazon in Middletown and the Odessa Park & Ride for select trips. In addition, Route 30I Saturday schedule will be revised to improve connections to Route 46 at the Odessa Park & Ride to meet Amazon shift times and to allow better connectivity for Middletown residents.

Route 52 – Route will be discontinued due to low ridership. Alternative service is available for a portion of Route 52’s service area, with the extension of Route 20 to serve Greenville along Kennett Pike to A.I DuPont High School and the adult education center off Hillside Rd., offering later bus service to accommodate the 8 PM dismissal at James H. Groves Adult High School. The ridership will be monitored closely to determine continuation for the spring service change. Routes 6 and 20 will provide alternate service on Pennsylvania Ave. and Routes 6 and 10 on Delaware Ave. Paratransit trips in a portion of the service area will change from ADA trips to Demand Response trips, resulting in a higher paratransit fare to become effective May 2025.

Route 62 – Route will be discontinued due to low ridership. Alternative service to/from Fairplay Station on Route 33 (on DE 4), or Route 10 from White Clay Center.

Route 64 – Weekday and Saturday services will be extended to Christiana Hospital and Fairplay Station. Sunday service will continue to end at the Christiana Mall’s Target Stop.