DART Statewide Service Change to Become Effective November 17th, 2024

DART Statewide Bus Service Change becomes effective Sunday, November 17th. DTC received feedback from riders and the public through three public hearing workshops held in August, as well as website submissions. As a result of a thorough review of all comments, modifications were made to the original proposal. The route-specific details can be viewed at the following link: Approved November 2024 Service – Dart First State. The new route schedules are available online at DartFirstState.com; printed pocket schedules are also available.