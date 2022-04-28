DART Stuff The Bus Spring Drive Raises 4.3 Tons Of Food

8,514 pounds of food donations will be distributed by Delaware hunger relief partners for people in need of food assistance following DART’s springtime “Stuff the Bus” Food Drive.

Donors pitched in their contributions over four days earlier this month in Rehoboth Beach, Dover, and the Wilmington area.

“The Food Bank of Delaware has met record levels of need over the past several years, and the DelDOT family is proud to support their mission through their drive-thru mobile pantries and the expanded “Stuff The Bus” food drives,” Delaware Department of Transportation Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski said. “We are so grateful for the donations received across the state!”

“The employees at DTC are always looking to give back to the community, and Stuff the Bus is a perfect way for them to go out into the community and help others in need,” DTC CEO John Sisson added. “I want to again thank our partners at Safeway, ShopRite, Chesapeake Utilities, Sharp Energy and everyone who continues to support our ongoing efforts with this great charitable cause.”