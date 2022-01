DART to Delay Service Start Times in New Castle & Kent Counties; Sussex County to Operate as Scheduled

DART to Delay Service Start Times in New Castle and Kent Counties; Sussex County to operate as scheduled. Please check DartFirstState.com for updates or check the DART Transit app for real-time bus information.

New Castle County:

Rt 2: First trips depart Wilmington Transit Ctr (WTC) at 7:45 AM; Brandywine Town Ctr at 7:55 AM

Rt 4: First trips depart Prices Corner P&R at 7:50 AM; Kynlyn Drive at Prospect Drive at 7:55 AM

Rt 5: First trips depart WTC at 7:45 AM; Christiana Mall (Target) at 7:55 AM

Rt 6: First trips depart Newark Transit Hub at 7:50 AM; WTC 8:20 AM

Rt 8: First trips depart 9th St at Grant Ave at 8:03 AM; Port of Wilm at 8:05 AM

Rt 9: First trips depart Howard Young Prison at 8 AM; Prices Corner P&R at 8:13 AM

Rt 10: First trips depart Pennsylvania Ave at Rising Sun Lane at 8:05 AM; Newark Regional Transit Ctr at 8:25 AM

Rt 11: First trips depart Forwood Manor at 8:15 AM; WTC at 8:25 AM

Rt 13: First trips depart Wilton at 7:58 AM; Northtowne Plz at 8:03 AM

Rt 14: First trips depart Baylor Correctional Facility at 7:47 AM; Miller Rd at 7:55 AM

Rt 15: First trips depart King St at 9th St at 7:55 AM; Christiana Mall at Target at 8 AM

Rt 18: First trips depart Polly Drummond Shopping Ctr at 7:55 AM; Cedar Tree Apartments at 7:55 AM

Rt 20: First trips depart WTC at 8:15 AM; Old Lancaster Pike at Erickson at 8:19 AM

Rt 25: First trips depart Wrangle Hill P&R at 7:50 AM; Miller Rd at 8:05 AM

Rt 28: First trips depart A.I. Dupont Hospital at 7:50 AM; Steel Drive at Lukens Drive at 8:10 AM

Rt 31: First trips depart WTC at 8 AM; Claymont Train Station at 8 AM

Rt 33: First trips depart Newark Transit Hub at 7:55 AM; King at 9th at 7:58 AM

Rt 35: First trips depart WTC at 7:57 AM; Brandywine Towne Ctr at 7:59 AM

Rt 37: First trip departs Amazon at 7:39 AM; Resumes at 3:27 PM from Market St

Rt 40: First trips depart Delaware Ave at 7:53 AM; Peoples Plz at 8:20 AM

Rt 42: First trips depart Delaware Ave at 7:50 AM; Peoples Plz at 7:55 AM

Rt 43: No AM service. PM service begins at Amazon at 3:45 AM; Odessa P&R at 4:10 PM

Rt 44: First trips depart Delaware City at 8 AM; Christiana Mall P&R at 8:45 AM

Rt 46: First trips depart Newark Transit Hub at 8:10 AM; Peoples Plz at 8:50 AM

Rt 47: No service before 8 AM; PM trips start at 3:55 PM from Amazon

Rt 51: First trips depart King St at 9th at 8 AM; Christiana Mall (Target) at 8:05 AM

Rt 52: First trips depart Kennett Pk at Twaddell Mill Rd at 8 AM; WTC at 8:30 AM

Rt 53: First trips depart Newark Transit Hub at 12:06 PM; Wrangle Hill at 12:05 PM

Rt 54: First trips depart Fairplay Station at 7:45 AM; Wilton Blvd at 8:30 AM

Rt 55: First trips depart Christiana Mall at 7:50 AM; Newark Transit Hub at 7:55 AM

Rt 61: First trip departs Rocky Run Pkwy at 8:20 AM; Claymont Train Station at 9:20 AM

Rt 62: First trip departs White Clay Ctr at 8:10 AM; Fairplay Station at 8:43 AM

Roue 63: First trips depart Odessa P&R at 8 AM; Amazon at 8:05 AM

Rt 64: First trips depart Christiana Mall P&R at 8:25 AM; Peoples Plz at 8:25 AM

Rt 301: First SB trip departs Delaware Ave. at 7:40 AM

Rt 302: not operating

Kent County:

Rt 101: First trip departs Dover Transit Ctr at 8:10 AM

Rt 102: First trip departs Dover Transit Ctr at 8 AM

Rt 104: First trips depart Camden Walmart at 8:03 AM; Dover Transit Ctr at 8:05 AM

Rt 105: First trips depart DAFB Service Ctr at 8 AM; Dover Transit Ctr at 8:05 AM

Rt 107: First trip departs Dover Transit Ctr at 8:30 AM

Rt 108: First trip departs Dover Transit Ctr at 8 AM

Rt 109: First trip departs SAM’s Club at 8:04 AM

Rt 112: First trips depart Dover Transit Ctr and Scarborough Rd P&R at 8 AM

Rt 117: First trip departs Camden Walmart at 7:33 AM

Rt 120: First trip departs Scarborough Rd P&R at 8:02 AM

Rt 210: First trip departs Super Walmart at 8:30 AM

Rt 301: First NB trip departs Dover Transit Ctr at 8:30 AM

Rt 302: not operating

Rt 303: First trips depart Georgetown Hub at 7:30 AM; Dover Transit Ctr at 8:02 AM

Rt 307: First SB trip departs Dover Transit Ctr at 8:02 AM; first NB trip departs Lewes at 9:27 AM

Sussex County bus service to operate as scheduled, with delays likely.

Riders should use caution getting to bus stops due to potentially slippery conditions.

Riders can check DartFirstState.com, download the free DART Transit app for real-time bus information or call 1-800-652-3278 for updates.