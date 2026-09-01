DART Transportation Service for Labor Day

DART has released its transportation service information for Labor Day. The Route 305 Beach Connection will operate on a Sunday schedule. Paratransit service will operate complimentary ADA-only service. All other fixed-route and paratransit services will not operate. Monday, September 7th will be the last day of service for DART’s Beach Bus Service, while the Route 305 Beach Connection will continue operating until Sunday, September 27th. For more information, visit DartFirstState.com or call 1-800-652-DART.

Additional Information from the Delaware Transit Corporation:

DART will offer bus service in New Castle County on Routes 2, 4, 5, 6, 9, 13, 15, 33, 40, 64 and Route 305 Beach Connection operating on Sunday schedule. Paratransit service will operate complimentary ADA-only service. All other fixed-route and paratransit services will not operate. Monday, September 7, will be the last day of service for DART’s Beach Bus Service, while the Route 305 Beach Connection will continue operating until Sunday, September 27.

SEPTA’s Wilmington/Newark Line will operate a Sunday schedule on Labor Day. SEPTA Regional Rail Schedules.

Download the DART Pass mobile payment app for quick, contactless and cashless fare payment. For real-time bus information, try the DART Transit app.

The Delaware Transit Corporation, a subsidiary of the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT), operates DART First State. For more information, please visit DartFirstState.com or call 1-800-652-DART. Real-Time Bus Information, DART Connect on-demand microtransit service and DART Pass mobile fare payment are all available on the free DART Transit app (iOS and Android).